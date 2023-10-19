Sunny Deol Birthday: 10 Most Famous Movies Of Gadar Super Star

19 Oct, 2023

Border- A tiny battalion of Indian soldiers engaged a sizable Pakistani striking force in the Longewala border region in 1971.

Damini- After witnessing a rape, a new wife seeks justice but is hindered by her in-laws.

Ghayal- After his older brother is killed, an amateur boxer Ajay Mehra exacts revenge on dishonest businessman Balwant Rai of Rai Enterprises.

Chaalbaaz- Separated twins are raised in distinct ways. One is strong, one is weak. They start staying together which changes their life.

Arjun- A young guy puts his life in danger to ensure his twin sister's happiness and shield her from violent in-laws.

Badnam- The crimes of Mathur Ghosh drive Haranath to commit suicide but his son grows up determined to get revenge for his father.

Chup- A crime thriller where the killer is after movie critics and the police are searching for him.

Darr-.Darr tells the narrative of a girl named Kiran who is torn between the infatuation of one man, Rahul and Sunil.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha- A Sikh truck driver falls in love with a Muslim girl who works for an aristocratic family in 194.

Ghatak-.Kashi is horrified to discover Katya's cruel rule and attempts to help him. However, he ends up jeopardising his family's and his relatives' security.

