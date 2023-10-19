Sunny Deol Birthday: 10 Most Famous Movies Of Gadar Super Star
19 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Border- A tiny battalion of Indian soldiers engaged a sizable Pakistani striking force in the Longewala border region in 1971.
Damini- After witnessing a rape, a new wife seeks justice but is hindered by her in-laws.
Ghayal- After his older brother is killed, an amateur boxer Ajay Mehra exacts revenge on dishonest businessman Balwant Rai of Rai Enterprises.
Chaalbaaz- Separated twins are raised in distinct ways. One is strong, one is weak. They start staying together which changes their life.
Arjun- A young guy puts his life in danger to ensure his twin sister's happiness and shield her from violent in-laws.
Badnam- The crimes of Mathur Ghosh drive Haranath to commit suicide but his son grows up determined to get revenge for his father.
Chup- A crime thriller where the killer is after movie critics and the police are searching for him.
Darr-.Darr tells the narrative of a girl named Kiran who is torn between the infatuation of one man, Rahul and Sunil.
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha- A Sikh truck driver falls in love with a Muslim girl who works for an aristocratic family in 194.
Ghatak-.Kashi is horrified to discover Katya's cruel rule and attempts to help him. However, he ends up jeopardising his family's and his relatives' security.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 movies of Sunny Deol to watch on Prime Video