Sunny Deol Spotted at Dimple Kapadia's Juhu Home

29 Aug, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Sunny Deol in his black car arrived at rumoured lover Dimple Kapadia's house today

Sunny Deol was captured by a pap outside Dimple Kapadia's home

Sunny Deol wore a white round neck t-shirt with a matching hat

Sunny Deol makes an exit after meeting Dimple Kapadia

In the evening, Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol were spotted at the same venue

Dimple Kapadia was captured while exiting the building

Sunny Deol even poses for paps outside the venue

Is Sunny Deol trying to reunite with rumoured lover Dimple Kapadia?

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia came close while working together in films like Aag Ka Gola, Manzil Manzil and Narsimha

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia’s rumoured extra-marital affair still ongoing?

When Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol spotted HOLDING HANDS in London in 2017

