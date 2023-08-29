Sunny Deol Spotted at Dimple Kapadia's Juhu Home
29 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Sunny Deol in his black car arrived at rumoured lover Dimple Kapadia's house today
Sunny Deol was captured by a pap outside Dimple Kapadia's home
Sunny Deol wore a white round neck t-shirt with a matching hat
Sunny Deol makes an exit after meeting Dimple Kapadia
In the evening, Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol were spotted at the same venue
Dimple Kapadia was captured while exiting the building
Sunny Deol even poses for paps outside the venue
Is Sunny Deol trying to reunite with rumoured lover Dimple Kapadia?
Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia came close while working together in films like Aag Ka Gola, Manzil Manzil and Narsimha
Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia’s rumoured extra-marital affair still ongoing?
When Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol spotted HOLDING HANDS in London in 2017
