Ghazi to Rang De Basanti, Patriotic Indian Movies to Watch This Republic Day 2024
25 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Swades: Featuring Shah Rukh Khan in lead, the movie is about a NRI, who comes to India to find his nanny who raised him.
Uri: The Surgical Strike: The movie features Vicky Kaushal in lead and the film is about the retaliation for a terrorist attack on a military camp in Kashmir's Uri on September 18.
Rang De Basanti: When Sue chooses certain students to portray different Indian freedom fighters in her film, she unknowingly stirs their patriotism. This emotional and mental transformation leads them to become rebels with a cause.
Airlift: Living a content and prosperous life in Kuwait with his family, Indian businessman Ranjit Katiyal faces a pivotal moment when he chooses to jeopardize his own safety to rescue fellow countrymen stranded during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.
Raazi: The movie features Alia Bhatt, who steps in the role of Sehmat Khan, an undercover RAW agent married into a Pakistani family.
Chak De India: The film features SRK in lead. The movie is about an ex-Indian hockey player who was accussed of dishonouring his country. However, now, he is adamant to make his country proud by lead the Indian women national hockey team and helping them win the global hockey tournament.