Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad's Kiss of Love

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad seal their love with a kiss in their wedding reception photos.

17 Mar, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Pose at Their Wedding Reception

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad look head over heels in love with each other at their wedding reception.

17 Mar, 2023

Swara Bhasker in Red Lehenga at Wedding Reception

Swara Bhasker in magenta and red lehenga at her wedding reception.

17 Mar, 2023

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad's Wedding Party in Delhi

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad look stunning in the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits at their wedding reception.

17 Mar, 2023

Swara Bhasker With Rahul Gandhi at Her Wedding Reception

Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Arvind Kejriwal, and Jaya Bachchan among others attend as guests.

17 Mar, 2023

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Strike a Pose at Reception

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad host a lavish wedding reception in Delhi.

17 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alanna Panday Shares Dreamy Wedding Pics

 Find Out More