Taapsee Pannu's 7 Highest- Rated Films According To IMDb
Aadhuklaam- Karuppu's life becomes complicated as he falls in love with Irene and also refuses to obey his boss Pettaikaran in a rooster fight.
Baby- A highly skilled counter-intelligence team discovers a scheme orchestrated by a deranged mastermind. With time running out, it's their responsibility to uncover the terrorists' global connections and stop them from launching an attack on India's core.
Badla- A vibrant and ambitious businesswoman becomes trapped in a hotel room with the body of her deceased partner. She enlists the help of a renowned attorney to represent her and they collaborate to uncover the truth behind the situation.
Mulk- A family member endeavors to assist her own family when they become entangled in a troubling situation.
Pink- A retired attorney comes forward to assist three young women who are accused of a crime in clearing their reputations.
Saand Ki Aankh- Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, both above 60 years old, serve as inspirations for other women in India as they showcase their exceptional marksmanship abilities.
The Ghazi Attack- The Pakistani submarine, Ghazi, is plotting to launch a covert attack on Vizag port. In order to do so, it must evade the Indian submarine S21.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alia Bhatt to Siddharth Malhotra: Actors Who Debuted On Screen Together