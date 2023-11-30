Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Pure Gold in Ritts Bodice

30 Nov, 2023

Tanya Garg

Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her hot body in a black and gold dress.

Tamannaah Bhatia makes heads turn in her strapless bodice that has a V-neckline.

Tamannaah Bhatia's gold bodice came with a cinched waist and curved hem.

Tamannaah Bhatia's hot bodice came with a black velvet hint lining for ultra comfort.

Tamannaah Bhatia paired the hot bodice with a pleated skirt.

Tamannaah Bhatia ditched accessories to let her outfit speak for itself.

