Tamannaah Bhatia's Impressive Education Qualification
Tamannaah Bhatia is an Indian actress who primarily works in the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries.
Tamannaah Bhatia attended Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School in Mumbai.
Tamannaah Bhatia discovered her love for acting at 13, joining Prithvi Theatre for a year.
Tamannaah Bhatia immersed herself in stage performances early in her life.
Tamannaah Bhatia enrolled herself in BA distance learning from National College, Mumbai.
Tamannaah Bhatia made her acting debut in the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, which tanked at the box office.
Tamannaah Bhatia achieved a career breakthrough with her subsequent films Happy Days and Kalloori.
Tamannaah Bhatia has won hearts with her performances in films like Jailer, Lust Stories 2, and Rebel, among others.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Romantic Comedy Movies That Every Teenager Should Watch