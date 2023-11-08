In latest pictures, Tamannaah Bhatia shined in a stunning crystal embellished midi dress with cut-outs

08 Nov, 2023

Onam Gupta

Tamannaah Bhatia effortlessly showcased her love for colour Black

Tamannaah Bhatia's mesmerising look and the dress have set fashion enthusiasts ablaze.

Tamannaah Bhatia's turtleneck black maxi dress costs a whopping amount of Rs. 1,15,278

Tamannaah Bhatia's choice of black dress exemplifies her mastery of monochromatic fashion.

Tamannaah Bhatia's open wavy hairstyle added a touch of effortless grace to her ensemble.

Tamannaah Bhatia's makeup was subtle but striking, with light brown eyeshadow, roughed cheeks, glossy lips and sleek eyeliner

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bandra

Tamannaah Bhatia's makeup and hair game further enhanced her makeup look

Tamannaah Bhatia's love for monochrome outfits is very visible in her closet choices.

