Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma arrived together at the screening of their upcoming project on OTT, Lust Stories 2

28 Jun, 2023

Onam Gupta

The love birds walked hand-in-hand and posed together for the pictures

Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in a white shirt and black corset skirt.

Vijay Varma looked supremely stylish in a black jacket with matching shirt and wide-leg trousers

Tamannaah-Vijay Gaze Into Each Other's Eyes at Lust Stories 2 Screening

In a recent interview, Tamannaah Bhatia called Vijay Varma her 'Happy Place'. The fans are totally crushing over this new couple in town

