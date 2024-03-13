Ghilli To Badri, 7 Tamil Remakes of Telugu Films
Vaanam- The lives of five people living in separate places intersect at a juncture, resulting in the changing of their personas and purposes.
Siruthai- A small-time criminal meets a little girl who claims to be his daughter and must put on the shoes of her real father, who is being pursued by thugs.
Mazhai- Arjun, an unemployed youngster, and Deva, a powerful don, fall in love with Sailaja, a middle-class beauty, on the same rainy day at a railway station.
Kutty- Kutty, a compassionate young man, falls in love with Geeta, but she does not return his feelings. He continues to love her even after realizing that she is in love with Arjun, her college friend.
Inidhu Inidhu- The plot revolves around a huge group of pals who are new to an engineering college. Most of them wind up in pairs as they navigate the years of college life while having a fantastic time.
Ghilli- Velu, an aspiring kabaddi player, travels to Madurai to compete in a regional event, where he saves Dhanalakshmi from Muthupandi, a strong man intent on marrying her against her will.
Badri- When a kickboxer is attacked by his opponents and becomes bedridden, his brother sets out to achieve his dream of winning the kickboxing championship.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Khushi To Jalsa, 7 Powerful Performances By Pawan Kalayan