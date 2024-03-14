Tamil Actors and Filmmakers Who Joined Politics
Jayalalitha- The later actress served as the CM of Tamil Nadu under the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party.
Vijay Joseph- The actor recently established his party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (Victorious Tamil Association).
Rajinikanth- The superstar of South Indian films, the actor entered the political domain in 2017 and dissolved his party Rajini Makkal Mandram in 2021.
MG Ramachandran- Back then a renowned actor turned politician served in the AIADMK party, and became a CM from 1977 - 1988.
Kamal Haasan- The veteran actor earlier established his own party, Makal Needhi Maiam (People’s Justice Centre).
Prakash Raj- The prominent actor is now currently serving as a member of Telangana’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi.
Sarath Kumar- The actor-turned-politician established his party All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi. In 2024 his party merged with the BJP under K Annamalai’s supervision.
Udhayanidhi Stalin- Currently working in the Tamil film industry, he is the son of current CM, M.K Stalin affiliated with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party.
Vijayakanth- The late actor and politician served as a member of the opposition. He established his party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam.
Karunaas- The comedian has been affiliated with the Mukkulathor Pulipadai party.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ram Gopal Varma's Education Qualification - From Engineering to Filmmaking