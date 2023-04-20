Tejasswi Prakash Gives Inside Tour of Her Cosy Mumbai Home
20 Apr, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
The Naagin 6 star gave an inside tour of her house in Brut India's viral video.
Tejasswi also gave the inside view of her basic kitchen with tones of brown and white.
The Naagin 6 actor likes to keep it simple and also has placed a wall clock in the living room area.
Tejasswi also has a big television set placed in her drawing room.
Tejasswi likes to maintain the aesthetics as she has beautiful painting behind her sofa.
The large sized TV and lightings in Tejasswi's house are all about panache.
Tejasswi's stylish persona amicably complements her well-decorated home.
The artwork behind sofa, lamp and Tejasswi in a hot dress, couldn't get more sexier.
Tejasswi shot to fame after winning Bigg Boss 15 and ever since then there has been no looking back for the actor.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Cleanest Railway Stations In India