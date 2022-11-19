Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Set Major Fashion Goals in Classy Look

The power couple TejRan are setting up some major fashion goals.
Tejasswi wore a monochrome outfit at the press conference for Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022.
Tejasswi paired her blazer with a black tulle skirt featuring double tiers, sheer panels, floral applique work, and a floor-grazing silhouette.
Karan donned a check-printed double-breasted blazer featuring full sleeves, notch lapel collars, patch pockets, and padded shoulders.
Karan wore his jacket over a blue button-down shirt and white pants.
