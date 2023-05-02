Tejasswi Prakash looks fiery in a sexy red dress for Filmfare Awards 2023.

02 May, 2023

Tanya Garg

Tejasswi Prakash made jaws drop in a red-coloured corset top and satin skirt.

Tejasswi Prakash flaunted her curves in her hot red bodycon outfit.

Tejasswi Prakash's hot red corset featured floral-shaped cut-outs.

Tejasswi Prakash accessorised her look with matching red studs.

Tejasswi Prakash oozed oomph in a satin skirt with a side slit.

Tejasswi Prakash carried her bold avatar with poise and grace.

