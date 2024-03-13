Khushi To Jalsa, 7 Powerful Performances By Pawan Kalayan
Jalsa- A young man joins an extremist group after having a difficult childhood. A police officer resolves to lead him along a better path, and as a result, his daughter falls in love with Sanjay.
Kushi- While playing matchmaker for a few of their pals, two young university students develop affections for each other.
Gopala Gopala- An agnostic sues God after he loses his shop in an earthquake.
Badri- Badri is an advertising agency director whose parents have settled in the United States. He has a love named Vennela, who is a close friend of Badri's family. Their parents want these two to get married.
Attarintiki Daredi- The scion of a powerful family is charged with finding an alienated family member.
Tholi Prema- Balu falls in love with Anu at first sight, but she is ignorant of his feelings. The remainder of the novel is around the hurdles he must overcome in order to win her heart.
