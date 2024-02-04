Thalapathy Vijay To Kamal Haasan: 8 South Actor Who Stepped Into Politic
Actor Rajinikanth over the past years has been on and off in his political game. However he later dissolved his political party and supported another political party.
Popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, has aimed to mark his entry to the political game. The actor is all set to form his party and contest elections in 2026.
Apart from Joseph Vijay, here are other South Actors who stepped in politics
Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran aka MGR who was the founder of the AIADMK party.
Late actress Jayaram Jayalalithaa entered into the political game after her acting career and later served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Prominent leader, Kamal Haasan founded his party Makkal Needhi Maiam in the year 2018.
NTR Rama Rao founded the party TDP. He also served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for three terms.
Pawan Kalyan stepped into the political game when he started his party in 2014 named, Jana Sena Party.
Suresh Gopi is a popular actor and playback singer who was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha.
