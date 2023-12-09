The Archies to Kadak Singh, 9 Must-See Weekend Films

09 Dec, 2023

Shawn Dass

The Archies- Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship, and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to demolish a popular park in 1960s India.

Best Christmas Ever- The movie revolves around a boastful holiday newsletter where friendships are put to the final test.

Kadak Singh- Despite being diagnosed with retrograde amnesia, AK Srivastava, an the officer from Department of Financial Crimes, solves the case of a Chit Fund Scam.

Your Christmas or Mine 2- "They've switched Christmas yet again." Hayley and James' relationship withstand another difficult family Christmas.

Wonka- A young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that a business is managed by a cartel of shady chocolatiers as he dreams of opening a shop in a city famed for its chocolate.

Mast Mein Rehne Ka- A man chooses an old widower's home for his first theft and unfolds a series of events that will leave them both looking at life differently.

My Life With The Walter Boys- Jackie Howard's life gets disrupted by an incident, and she is forced to start over on a ranch with her guardian and a family of 12 brothers.

Leave The World Behind- When a cyberattack knocks out their electronics and two men appear at their door, a family's vacation to an exquisite rental property takes an unexpected turn.

