The Big Bang Theory Top 10 Best Sheldon Cooper Quotes
2. "I'm Not Crazy. My Mother Had Me Tested."
3. It must be humbling to suck on so many levels.
4. "I always listen to myself. It’s one of the great joys of my life."
5. "While my brother was getting an STD, I was getting a PhD. Penicillin can’t take this away."
6. "I'm trying to get my speech down to 90 minutes."
7. "I’m a fan of anything that tries to replace human contact."
8. I'm Sorry, Coffee's Out Of The Question. When I Moved To California I Promised My Mother That I Wouldn't Start Doing Drugs.
9. “Yes! She's Like The Dryer Sheets Of My Heart!”
10. "Hard As This May Be To Believe, It’s Possible That I’m Not Boyfriend Material."
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa 10 Beautiful Inside Pictures