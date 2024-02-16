The Exorcist to The Unborn, Exorcism Movies You Should Not Miss
16 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
The Rite: Young seminarian Michael Kovak is sceptical about exorcism. On the verge of leaving the priesthood, he's offered a chance to conduct an exorcism in Rome.
The Last Exorcism: Disillusioned minister joins documentary to debunk exorcism. But during final exorcism, evil restores his faith.
Prey for the Devil: The movie revolves around a global rise in demonic possessions by reopening schools to train priests to perform exorcisms.
The Unborn: Casey Beldon seeks guidance from a spiritual advisor when she encounters paranormal events, uncovering a terrifying family secret behind her plight.
The Exorcist: The movie is about a 12-year-old girl who gets possessed, and it becomes hard for her to get back to normal life.
The Devil Inside: The movie is about a daughter who commits triple murder during an exorcism performed on her.
