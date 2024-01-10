The Lunchbox to Qarib Qarib single, Top Movies of Irrfan Khan
Mallika Mehzabeen
Qarib Qarib Single: Yogi and Jaya, two individuals with distinct personalities, encounter each other via a dating app and embark on a journey to revisit their past, discovering themselves along the way.
The Lunch Box: The film is helmed by Ritesh Batra, and the plot revolves around a sincere and mature love story. The movie features Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur in lead.
Paan Singh Tomar: Irrfan received a National Award for his outstanding performance in the movie.
Piku: One of the most loved movies of Irrfan has to be Piku. The movie is available to watch on Sony Liv.
Maqbool: Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie is an adaptation of the Shakespeare play called Macbeth. The movie features Tabu and Irrfan in the lead role.
Haasil: Irrfan's charisma shines as he steps in the shoes of Rannvijay Singh.
