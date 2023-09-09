The Universe of Pankaj Tripathi
09 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Mirzapur: In a small village, the right-hand guy of a criminal lord rules the roost.
Gangs of Wasseypur: A story about two warring gangs in a coal-mining town, featuring a vital character.
Masaan: A young man develops feelings for a prostitute.
Bachchan Pandey: A gangster is hired to assassinate a politician.
Gurgaon: A middle-class man is pulled into the city's business underworld.
Newton: A low-level government official is dispatched to conduct polls in a Maoist-controlled area.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Comedy Movies Of Akshay Kumar