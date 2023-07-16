Then & Now Pics: Lagaan's Rachel Shelley
16 Jul, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Actor Rachel Shelley has returned to Indian movies.
Known for Lagaan, Rachel Shelley is an English actress and audio producer.
Rachel Shelley played the role of Elizabeth Russell in Aamir Khan's Lagaan.
The 53-year-old actress has returned with a Netflix series Kohrra.
The Barun Sobti starrer series features her in the role of Clara Murphy.
Rachel Shelley plays the role of the mother of Liam, who's friends with a man who gets murdered.
After working in Lagaan, Rachel Shelley appeared in many movies.
She is known for working in movies like Lighthouse, Gray Matters, The Calling, and The Children among others.
She was last in the movie Blank in which she played the role of Claire Rivers in 2022.
