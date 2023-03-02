How Tiger Shroff makes every stunt looks like a cakewalk!
The way Tiger jumped from the top of a cliff to directly in the helicopter in Baaghi 2 was truly an unforgettable scene.
Breaking the ankle of 4 goons with his legs in Baaghi 2 despite having them grabbed him from all around.
Showing up his best gymnastics moves in the gym and knocking off the goons one by one, Tiger truly introduced some never seen before action in his debut film, Heropanti.
he bike chase behind Hrithik in WAR was truly an international-level action sequence we must have watched first time in India.
That one clear knockoff kick in Baaghi when a trained fighter came to him in the ring!
