Tiger Shroff's Birthday: Workout Routine and Diet Plan
02 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Tiger Shroff, son of Jackie Shroff made his Bollywood debut in Heropanti in 2014.
Tiger Shroff is known for his action scenes in the movie. The actor has a chiselled body and he daily works out in the gym for at least 7 to 8 hours.
To maintain such a good physique Tiger works on every part of his body. For those broad shoulders, the actor does military press, lateral raise and rear fly.
Tiger also focuses on leg exercises including squats, hamstrings curls, step-ups and other exercises.
The actor often shares pictures from his gym sessions where he can be seen doing cardio, pull-ups, machine pull-downs, and one-arm dumbbell rolls.
On weekends, Tiger works on his abs with reverse crunches, knee and press and plyometric push-ups.
Talking about Tiger's diet, the actor takes 8 eggs and porridge in the morning. For lunch, he eats brown rice and boiled veggies. Lastly, Tiger's dinner is chicken and fish.
