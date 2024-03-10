Titanic To Schindler's List, 7 Hollywood Films Based On True Events
The Revenant- A frontiersman on a fur trading expedition in the 1820s battles for survival after being attacked by a bear and abandoned for dead by members of his own hunting party.
The Post- A cover-up spanning four US presidents forces the country's first female newspaper publisher and editor to enter an extraordinary confrontation between the press and the government.
Titanic- A seventeen-year-old female falls in love with a kind but impoverished artist on the opulent, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.
The Pursuit of Happyness- A struggling salesman takes custody of his son as he is about to start a life-changing professional career.
Schindlers List- During World War II, in German-occupied Poland, entrepreneur Oskar Schindler becomes more concerned about his Jewish employees after seeing their mistreatment by the Nazis.
12 Years a Slave- In antebellum America, Solomon Northup, a free black man from upstate New York, is kidnapped and sold into slavery.
A Beautiful Mind- John Nash made an incredible discovery early in his career and was on the verge of international renown. However, the gorgeous and arrogant Nash quickly found himself on a grueling voyage of self-discovery.
