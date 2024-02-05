Tom and Jerry to Scooby Do: 10 Nostalgic Cartoons From The 90's

05 Feb, 2024

Shawn Dass

Scooby-Doo: The iconic characters Shaggy and Scooby-Doo are set on an adventure along with their friends to solve a mystery.

Powerpuff Girls: A father of three supergirls, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup set on to protect Townsville from villains.

Teletubbies: Another UK-based show that teaches moral values to kids, with colourful characters in a dreamy world.

Micky Mouse: The famous character was created by Walt Disney, the popular cartoon show also featured Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and Pluto the dog.

Pokemon- One of the most loved anime shows is Pokemon where Ash sets on a journey to become a Pokemon Master by participating in tournaments.

Popeye the Sailor Man: A classic rivalry story between Popeye who gets power by eating spinach and rumbles against Bluto.

Dragon Ball Z- Another popular anime sho which is still watched by many shows how Goku battle revolves around the story of protecting the earth.

Courage The Cowardly Dog: One-of-a-kind cartoon, Courage who is a dog tries to protect his family against horrifying accidents.

Thomas and Friends: Based on the UK’s railways the show is one of the cartoons that teaches moral values to children

Tom and Jerry: All time favourite tale about a mouse and a cat rivalry with a touch of humour.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 Indian Philosophical Movies Of All Time

 Find Out More