Top 10 Animated Movies Of All Time

The Incredibles: A family of undercover superheroes is compelled to take action to save the world instead of living a peaceful suburban life.
Coraline: A daring 11-year-old girl discovers a different universe that contains dangerous secrets but is oddly an idealized version of her home.
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie: The PAW Patrol puppies are transformed into The Mighty Pups when a mystical meteor crashes into Adventure City and gives them superpowers.
The Monkey King: A comedy story about a monkey and his magical fighting stick to battle demons, dragons, gods, and their biggest advisory of all: the monkey's ego.
Zootopia: A rookie bunny cop and a cynical con artist fox must collaborate to discover a plot in the city of anthropomorphic animals.
Coco: Miguel, an aspiring musician, travels to the Land of the Dead in search of his great-great-grandfather, a renowned singer.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Teen Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man in his realm and is forced to team up with five spider-powered people from different dimensions in order to stop a threat to all realities.
The Lion King: A young lion prince runs away from his kingdom after his father is killed, only to discover the true meaning of courage and responsibility.
The Little Mermaid: In order to see the world above the water and win the heart of a prince, a young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to exchange her lovely voice for human legs.
Toy Story 4: A road journey with both old and new pals reveals how big the world can be for a toy when a new toy named "Forky" enters the gang.
