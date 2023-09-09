Top 10 Award Winning Movies On Netflix
09 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Dil Dhadakne Do: A classic movie based on the flawless facade and ugly truths of a wealthy yet dysfunctional family.
Marriage story: The movie revolves around the compassionate look of a marriage and a family staying together.
Mimi: An aspiring actress who agrees to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. However, her experience takes unexpected turns.
The Blind Side: A homeless teen who finds success on the football field and gets taken in by a determined mom and her affluent family.
The Hangover A bachelor party in Vegas gets out of control when the groom goes missing and his 3 friends can’t remember anything from the night before.
The Lost Daughter: The story is based on a middle-aged woman who travels to Greece to relax. However, the arrival of a young mother sends her into an uneasy spiral.
PK: A comedy Bollywood movie featuring a naive alien stranded on earth who is told to pray to god for a way to home, however, his search reveals the follies in blind faith.
The Power Of The Dog: A handsome but controlled man falls in love with a tenderhearted woman and his son.
The Pursuit Of Happyness: A Single Father who lifts himself and his son out of poverty in order to provide a good life for his kid.
As Good As It Gets: The signature life of a grumpy author with OCD changes when he’s drawn into the life of a stressed-out single mom.
