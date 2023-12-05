Top 10 Best Christmas Holiday Movies to Binge-Watch on Netflix
Klaus (2019)- It is a Spanish animated film that follows a postman in an island village who forms a friendship with a reclusive toymaker.
Love, Actually (2003)- This film is set a few days before Christmas and explores the one emotion that unites us all- love.
A California Christmas (2020)- A wealthy and charming individual pretends to be a ranch worker to convince Callie, a farmer, to sell her family's land before Christmas.
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (2022)- Terry Seattle, a senior detective, is tasked with determining who murdered Santa.
Christmas With You (2022)- It stars Angelina Jolie, a singer who comes to a small town and discovers not just the joy of work but also the passion to love.
Happiest Season (2020)- The first LGBTQ Christmas film, starring Abby and Harper, an LGBTQ couple who plan a holiday visit to Harper's family.
A Christmas Prince(2017)- An undercover journalist travels abroad to investigate Prince Richard, who is destined to become the king.
Holidate (2020)- Sloane and Jackson agree to be each other's companion for all holidays throughout the year without any commitments.
The Holiday Calendar (2018)- A photographer who is facing difficulties, discovers a calendar that forecasts upcoming events, including a potential love affair.
The Princess Switch (2018)- It tells the story of two women who look alike, one being a princess and the other a baker, as they exchange roles and ultimately find love.
