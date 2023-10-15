Top 10 Best K-Pop Girl Girls to Tune Into

(G)I-DLE: he group consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua debuted in the year 2018 and produced hits like Queen Card & Nxde
AESPA: The group is known for popularising the metaverse concept and hyper-pop music in K-pop consists of four members. It is successful both internationally and domestically for songs like 'black mamba'.
Girls Generation: The group is composed of eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun debuted in the year 2007 and is best known for their album 'Mr Taxi'.
New Jeans: The group is composed of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein debuted in the year 2022 and are best known for their song 'Hype Boy'.
LE SSERFIM: his girl group instantly rose to fame in such a short time as they debuted in the year 2022. The five-member group is best known for their song
ITZY: he four-member group is best known for their song 'DALLA DALLA ' which debuted in the year 2019.
MAMAMAOO: he K-pop band formed by Rainbow Bridge World debuted in the year 2014 and consists of four members. Their famous songs are HIP, Wind Flower, etc.
Red Velvet: his four-member group debuted with their first single "Happiness" in 2014 and is continuously going strong.
Twice: The six-member group debuted in the year 2015 and became the best-selling group of all time. They gave several hits like Cheer Up, Moonlight, and so on.
BLACKPINK: his four-member group is one of the biggest names in K-Pop who debuted in the year 2016. They are best known for songs like Boombayah, Whistle and more.
