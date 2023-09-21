Top 10 Blockbusters of Kareena Kapoor Khan to Watch
Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo is celebrating her 43rd birthday on 21st September 2023. Let us take a look at some of her iconic movies that should not be missed!
3 Idiots: This is one iconic movie that just cannot be missed. From the puns, life lessons to Priya and Rancho's chemistry, this is a must watch.
Ra. One: Winning over her fans every time with her craft, Kareena Kapoor's movie with SRK is a hard miss.
Good Newwz: A comedy-drama about couples trying to conceive, relationships and confusion, this is a wholesome film to watch.
Bodyguard: Another mindblowing movie with Salman Khan, Bebo played the girl next door and won us with her simplicity.
Bajrangi Bhaijan: Another major blockbuster of Bebo, this movie still hold everyone's attention when ever on television.
Golmaal Returns is one movie where the audience got to see her comic side.
Golmaal 3 is just unforgettable! Looking for something light and funny, this movie is for you!
Jab We Met: This another of the iconic blockbusters by Kareena Kapoor. Geet and Aditya, made us fall in love with a simple, cute love story. And the songs still can be heard on dance floors!
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham: No one can ever forget the "Poo" of B-town. This is an iconic evergreen movie that still reigns.
Singham Returns: This is an incredible action and crime movie to add on your list.
