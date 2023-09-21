Top 10 Blockbusters of Kareena Kapoor Khan to Watch

21 Sep, 2023

Anshul Rani

Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo is celebrating her 43rd birthday on 21st September 2023. Let us take a look at some of her iconic movies that should not be missed!

3 Idiots: This is one iconic movie that just cannot be missed. From the puns, life lessons to Priya and Rancho's chemistry, this is a must watch. (Photo:@www.google.com)

Ra. One: Winning over her fans every time with her craft, Kareena Kapoor's movie with SRK is a hard miss. (Photo:@fanboy2204/Twitter)

Good Newwz: A comedy-drama about couples trying to conceive, relationships and confusion, this is a wholesome film to watch. (Photo:@www.google.com)

Bodyguard: Another mindblowing movie with Salman Khan, Bebo played the girl next door and won us with her simplicity. (Photo:@www.google.com)

Bajrangi Bhaijan: Another major blockbuster of Bebo, this movie still hold everyone's attention when ever on television. (Photo:@www.google.com)

Golmaal Returns is one movie where the audience got to see her comic side. (Photo:@rottentomatoes)

Golmaal 3 is just unforgettable! Looking for something light and funny, this movie is for you! (Photo:@www.google.com)

Jab We Met: This another of the iconic blockbusters by Kareena Kapoor. Geet and Aditya, made us fall in love with a simple, cute love story. And the songs still can be heard on dance floors! (Photo:@GossipsTv/Twitter)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham: No one can ever forget the "Poo" of B-town. This is an iconic evergreen movie that still reigns. (Photo:@www.google.com)

Singham Returns: This is an incredible action and crime movie to add on your list. (Photo:@www.google.com)

Thanks For Reading!

Next: List Of 7 Most-Watched Movies On Disney+ Hotstar

 Find Out More