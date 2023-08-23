Top 10 Bollywood Actors Who Cross-Dressed
23 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
In the comedy cross-dressing part in "Rafoo Chakkar," Rishi Kapoor played a female character, displaying his adaptable acting abilities.
Amitabh Bachchan stunned viewers in "Laawaris" with a stunning moment while dressed as a woman, highlighting his iconic reputation.
A brief cross-dressing sequence in "Laxmii" by Akshay Kumar startled audiences and demonstrated his bold acting style.
Salman Khan added his own distinctive twist to the role in "Jaaneman" by playfully dressing as a woman for a comic scene.
Shah Rukh Khan in "Duplicate" was impressed with a dual role, including a cross-dressing avatar, displaying his acting prowess.
Anil Kapoor's attempt at a feminine role in "Jhoot bole kauwa kaate" demonstrated his openness to playing a female role.
Kamal Haasan's impressive portrayal of an elderly woman in "Chachi 420" demonstrated his extraordinary commitment to his performances.
Aamir Khan surprised viewers in "Baazi" with a humorous disguise as a lady, demonstrating his dedication to roles.
Govinda's performance as a sassy woman in "Aunty No. 1" was comedic, and he gave the role his signature charm.
Riteish Deshmukh demonstrated his comedic timing in "Apna Sapna Money Money" by making a female avatar giggle.
