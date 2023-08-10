Top 10 Bollywood Actors Who Outshone in Biopics
10 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Ranbir Kapoor has done a biopic on Sanjay Dutt in Sanju
Sushant Singh Rajput did a biopic on Mahendra Singh Dhoni in MS Dhoni
Aamir Khan potrayed the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal
Farhan Akhtar played Flying Jatt, Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Vidya Balan did a biopic of Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture
Hrithik Roshan did a role of Mughal Emperor Akbar in Jodhaa Akbar
Irrfan Khan played the role of Paan Singh Tomar in his biopic
Randeep Hooda potrayed Sarabjit Singh's role in 2016's Sarabjit
Priyanka Chopra did a biopic of Indian boxer Mary Kom
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did two biopics Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir in Sarabjit and second Jodha Bai in Jodha Akbar
