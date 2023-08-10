Top 10 Bollywood Actors Who Outshone in Biopics

Kritika Vaid

Ranbir Kapoor has done a biopic on Sanjay Dutt in Sanju

Sushant Singh Rajput did a biopic on Mahendra Singh Dhoni in MS Dhoni

Aamir Khan potrayed the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal

Farhan Akhtar played Flying Jatt, Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Vidya Balan did a biopic of Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture

Hrithik Roshan did a role of Mughal Emperor Akbar in Jodhaa Akbar

Irrfan Khan played the role of Paan Singh Tomar in his biopic

Randeep Hooda potrayed Sarabjit Singh's role in 2016's Sarabjit

Priyanka Chopra did a biopic of Indian boxer Mary Kom

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did two biopics Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir in Sarabjit and second Jodha Bai in Jodha Akbar

