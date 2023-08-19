Top 10 Bollywood Actors With Most Rs 100 Crore Movies at Box Office

19 Aug, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

1. Salman Khan - 16 films with Tiger Zinda Hai being the highest-grossing at Rs 339 crore

2. Akshay Kumar - 15 films with Housefull 4 being the highest-grossing at Rs 205.60 crore

3. Ajay Devgn - 13 films with Tanhaji-The Unsung Hero being the highest-grossing at Rs 279.55 crore

4. Shah Rukh Khan - 7 films with Pathaan being the highest-grossing at Rs 543.05 crore

5. Ranveer Singh - 7 films with Padmaavat being the highest-grossing at Rs 302.15 crore

6. Aamir Khan - 6 films with Dangal being the highest-grossing at Rs 387.38 crore

7. Hrithik Roshan - 6 films with War being the highest-grossing at Rs 317.91 crore

8. Ranbir Kapoor - 6 films with Sanju being the highest-grossing at Rs 342.53 crore

9. Riteish Deshmukh - 6 films with Housefull 4 being the highest-grossing at Rs 205.60 crore

10. Varun Dhawan - 4 films with Dilwale being the highest-grossing at Rs 148.72 crore

Thanks For Reading!

