Top 10 Bollywood Actors With Most Rs 100 Crore Movies at Box Office
19 Aug, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
1. Salman Khan - 16 films with Tiger Zinda Hai being the highest-grossing at Rs 339 crore
2. Akshay Kumar - 15 films with Housefull 4 being the highest-grossing at Rs 205.60 crore
3. Ajay Devgn - 13 films with Tanhaji-The Unsung Hero being the highest-grossing at Rs 279.55 crore
4. Shah Rukh Khan - 7 films with Pathaan being the highest-grossing at Rs 543.05 crore
5. Ranveer Singh - 7 films with Padmaavat being the highest-grossing at Rs 302.15 crore
6. Aamir Khan - 6 films with Dangal being the highest-grossing at Rs 387.38 crore
7. Hrithik Roshan - 6 films with War being the highest-grossing at Rs 317.91 crore
8. Ranbir Kapoor - 6 films with Sanju being the highest-grossing at Rs 342.53 crore
9. Riteish Deshmukh - 6 films with Housefull 4 being the highest-grossing at Rs 205.60 crore
10. Varun Dhawan - 4 films with Dilwale being the highest-grossing at Rs 148.72 crore
