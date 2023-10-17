Top 10 Bollywood Films of All Time

3 Idiots- Two pals are looking for a long-lost friend. They reflect on their time in college and remember their friend and they're being labelled as "idiots" by everyone.
Andaz Apna Apna- unintentionally, two lazy people fighting for an heiress's affections end up defending her from a vicious criminal.
Dev.D- After splitting from his childhood girlfriend, a young guy turns to drugs for comfort. A teenage girl is being forced into prostitution. Will they be eliminated, or will they be saved?
Gangs of Wasseypur- A fight between Sultan and Shahid Khan leads to Khan's banishment from Wasseypur and sparks a three-generational, fatal blood feud.
Like Stars on Earth- Before the new art teacher found the true cause of the eight-year-old boy's academic difficulties, he was assumed to be a lazy troublemaker.
OMG- When an earthquake destroys the shop he owns, the owner sues God.
Andaz Apna Apna- unintentionally, two lazy people fighting for an heiress's affections end up defending her from a vicious criminal.
Swades- While returning to an Indian village to bring his nanny to America, a successful Indian scientist rediscovers his roots.
Udaan- After being expelled from school, a 16-year-old boy goes back home to live with his abusive and dominating father.
Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani- While on a hike together, Naina falls in love with Kabir but holds back from telling him. They quickly drift apart but eventually cross paths at a friend's wedding.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara- After one of their pals gets engaged, three friends decide to make their dream getaway a reality.