Top 10 B-Town Marathi Saree Looks To Try This Ganesh Chaturthi
Marathi nauvari saree is a traditional saree to wear on this Ganesh Chaturthi.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Maharashtrian brides wear yellow or green nauvari sarees as they symbolise happiness and prosperity.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Take inspiration from celebs to wear a nauvari saree.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
No one can ignore the charming beauty of Ankita Lokande in this Marathi saree. She completes her look with a nose pin and flower earrings.
Madhuri Dixit flaunts her beauty in a light green Marathi saree, which she pairs with a necklace and a bun.
Urmila Matondkar gives traditional Marathi mulgi vibes in this printed green saree and a nose pin.
Kajol’s stunning look in a blue Marathi saree, which she pairs with necklace and a large red bindi.
Pick a vibrant Kanjeevaram saree for this festival. Take inspiration from the looks of Vidya Balan.
Kangana Ranaut picks a light pink saree with a brown border. She completes her saree with a heavy necklace and nose pin.
Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her look in a yellow marathi saree with a gold jewellery.
Genelia picks a beautiful pastel-shade saree with long earrings and completes her look with a small green bindi.
Saree is one outfit that can amplify any women’s look. Check Sonali Bendre’s look in this gorgeous saree. She completes the look with a chocker necklace and a black bindi.
