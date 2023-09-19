Top 10 B-Town Marathi Saree Looks To Try This Ganesh Chaturthi

19 Sep, 2023

Anshul Rani

Marathi nauvari saree is a traditional saree to wear on this Ganesh Chaturthi. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Maharashtrian brides wear yellow or green nauvari sarees as they symbolise happiness and prosperity. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Take inspiration from celebs to wear a nauvari saree. (Photo:@Pinterest)

No one can ignore the charming beauty of Ankita Lokande in this Marathi saree. She completes her look with a nose pin and flower earrings.

Madhuri Dixit flaunts her beauty in a light green Marathi saree, which she pairs with a necklace and a bun.

Urmila Matondkar gives traditional Marathi mulgi vibes in this printed green saree and a nose pin.

Kajol’s stunning look in a blue Marathi saree, which she pairs with necklace and a large red bindi.

Pick a vibrant Kanjeevaram saree for this festival. Take inspiration from the looks of Vidya Balan.

Yami Gautam

Kangana Ranaut picks a light pink saree with a brown border. She completes her saree with a heavy necklace and nose pin.

Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her look in a yellow marathi saree with a gold jewellery.

Genelia picks a beautiful pastel-shade saree with long earrings and completes her look with a small green bindi.

Saree is one outfit that can amplify any women’s look. Check Sonali Bendre’s look in this gorgeous saree. She completes the look with a chocker necklace and a black bindi.

