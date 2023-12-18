Top 10 Bollywood Movies Based on Dawood Ibrahim And D-Company
18 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Company (2002): Ram Gopal Varma gave rise to his own trilogy of gangsters with this film. He conceived the idea of the film after meeting a man named Haneef who had spent five years in prison and was a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim in his D-company.
Black Friday (2004): Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, it is considered one of the most well-made films on the underworld. The film told the story of the 1993 Bombay Bomb Blasts and featured Vijay Maurya as Dawood Ibrahim.
D (2005): Directed by Vishram Sawant and produced by Ram Gopal Varma, the film featured Randeep Hooda. It was based on the D-company, a real-life underworld organisation run by Dawood Ibrahim. Satya, Company and D create an Indian gangster trilogy of RGV.
Shootout At Lokhandwala (2007): Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, it featured many talented faces including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt. The film was based on the real-life shootout at the Lokhandwala Complex in 1991.
Risk (2007): Directed by Vishram Sawant, it had stellar performances by Randeep Hooda, Vinod Khanna and Tanushree Dutta. It shows an underworld leader running the country while sitting in Bangkok.
Jannat (2008): The film was essentially a love story set in the background of the Bombay underworld. It featured Emraan Hashmi and Sonal Chauhan in the lead and Javed Sheik as Abu Ibrahim, a character inspired by Dawood Ibrahim.
Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (2010): The film featured Ajay Devgn as the 'king' of Mumbai - Sultan Mirza, a character losely based on Haji Mastan but Emraan Hashmi's role was inspired by Dawood Ibrahim.
Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara (2013): Akshay Kumar-led film was a sequel to the 2010 hit film and featured him as the rising don of the country - a role inspired by Dawood Ibrahim.
Shootout At Wadala (2013): Based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Dongri to Dubai', the film showcased the rise and fall of the D-company, headed by Dawood Ibrahim.
