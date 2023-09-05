Hera Pheri: An Indian comedy film about three unemployed and dumb men looking for answers to their money problems.
Zindagi na milegi dobara: Three best friends decide to turn their dream vacation into reality after one of their friends gets engaged
Dream Girl: A romantic comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana who tries to win the heart of her 'dream girl'.
Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani: This comedy-drama is based on the hilarious adventures of a young man who is willing to sacrifice his own love to ensure the happiness of others.
Welcome: An Indian comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar falls in love with a beautiful woman but later discovers that her brothers are gangsters.
Jab We Met: A romantic comedy film focused on a sad wealthy businessman whose life takes a turn after he meets a carefree young woman.
Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani: Two old classmates, Kabir and Naina bond during a trekking trip. Before Naina can express herself, Kabir leaves India to pursue his career. They meet again after years, but will they have a happy ending?
Golmaal 3: The story revolves around Pritam and Geeta who met in Goa and later decide to get married but the clash between their respective children creates tension in their marriage.
Khoobsurat: When a hopelessly romantic physiotherapist meets a Rajput prince who is the complete opposite of her and engaged to someone else. What will happen between them.
