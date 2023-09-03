Mic Drop -American DJ Steve Aoki joined BTS for this song bringing the band to their hip-hop roots

No more Dream -The song was released in the year 2013 and has surpassed over 255 million views on YouTube till now.

'Blood Sweat Tears - This song was released in 2016 and the lyrics depict the themes of destiny , realty and falling from popularity.

Fire - It is one of the most energetic BTS song with rebellious music and powerful lyrics.

DNA - This song was released in 2017 and this song gained over a billion views on youtube .The choreography just cannot be missed.

I Need You - This song showcases the acting skills of band members packed with emotions .

Dynamite - It was the first song recorded in english by the band. It became an instant hit and got BTS their first Grammy nomination.

Life Goes On - This song gives you a lot of K-Drama vibes with all the emotions complimented with acoustic music.

Boy With Luv: Ft. Halsey- The brands collaboration with American artist Halsey broke the records and became the most viewed debut music video on YouTube .

Fake Love - It proved to be a banger for the band due to its addictive music and lyrics. It made BTS the first band to be among Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

