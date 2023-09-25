Jahnvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Top 7 Celebrity Festival Sarees.
25 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Ananya Panday wore a gorgeous yellow sheer saree with borders embellished with sequins that would be ideal for celebrations.
Rocking the Sabyasachi’s outfit, Deepika Padukone opted for a crimson red kurta with golden threadwork all over it.
The actress Janhvi Kapoor wore a vibrant sheer saree featuring various hues of pink and a matching blouse.
Janhvi Kapoor’s gold embellished heavy blouse perfectly complimented the simple saree.
Katrina Kaif opted for an elegant baby pink saree with a gold geometric border, paired with a matching gold blouse.
Alia Bhatt wore a light yellow saree with pink flowers and a hot pink blouse.
Shilpa Shetty wore a pink navvari saree with a yellow blouse, looking absolutely stunning.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Empowering Quotes For Women By Priyanka Chopra- In Pics