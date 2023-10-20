Top 10 Universal Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime
20 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Andaz Apna Apna- Unintentionally, two slackers fighting for the heiress's love end up defending her from a malevolent criminal.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge- It's not love at first sight when Raj meets Simran in Europe, but when she comes to India, love begins to blossom.
Hum Apke Hai Kon- When Prem and Nisha's older siblings get married, they first meet and fall in love. However, his sister passes away and leaves a baby behind.
Rab Ne Banadi Jodi- An amazing, goosebumps-raising, mind-blowing love story about an average man named Suri and his "total opposite" love, Taani.
Karwaan- A cheerful teenager and two mates go by car from Bangalore to Kochi.
Shakuntala Devi- The journey of Shakuntala Devi, a mathematician who became known as "The Human Computer," and her bond with her daughter.
Sholay- A retired police officer enlists the help of two outlaws to apprehend a known and merciless bandit who has slain his family.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety- Friends since childhood, Sonu and Titu's bond is tested when naive Titu chooses to wed Sweety, who is out to destroy their bond.
The Lunch Box- Due to an unusual error in the tiffin courier service, Saajan Fernandes receives Ila's tiffin, which was intended for her husband.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara- After one friend gets engaged, three pals decide to make their dream vacation a reality.
