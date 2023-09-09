Top 10 Comedy Movies Of Akshay Kumar
09 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Hera Pheri: Three dumb men try to find answers to their money problems. However, when the opportunity comes, will they know what to do with it?
Bhool Bhulaiyaa: An NRI and his wife visit their ancestral home, paying no attention to warnings about ghosts, and later call a psychiatrist to solve the mystery.
Garam Masala: A comedy tale of two men who constantly flirt with two despite one of them being engaged. The story takes a turn when his fiance finds out that her to-be-groom is cheating on her.
Bhagam Bhag: The story revolves around a drama troupe who gets into trouble after being framed for a murder. Will they be able to get away with it?
Main Khiladi Tu Anadi: A dentist’s life turns upside down when unknowingly entangled in gang wars.
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi: A short-tempered guy, Sameer relocates to Goa and falls in love with Rani but his new roommate Sunny has his own plans.
Housefull 3: The father of three girls does not like their suitors. So, it is upto 3 men to make their father believe that they are a good fit.
Phir Hera Pheri: Baburao: Raju and Shyam are living happily after having risen from rags to riches. But their greed leads them into trouble.
Housefull 2: A comedy of errors where 4 men help each other to configure their father-in-law.
Welcome: A man falls in love with a girl but later finds that their brothers are gangsters.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Award Winning Movies On Netflix