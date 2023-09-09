Akshay Kumar will be celebrating his 56th birthday on September 9. Let's enjoy Khiladi's birthday with his mind-blowing comedy movies.
Talking about Akshay Kumar's comedy films - the Housefull series can never be forgotten.
Houseful 2 is a blockbuster comedy movie. It revolves around four men joining hands to date and marry the girls of their dreams.
Houseful 3 story revolves around a businessman who does not want their daughters to marry as he believes in some superstition. Now, their boyfriends must prove that they are perfect for their daughters.
Who doesn't know the Hera Pheri series? Another hilarious movie, that will get your laughing every time you watch it.
Phir Hera Pheri is the second part of Hera Pheri franchise. The comic timing of all characters is too good and a movie that you just cannot miss!
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is another comedy movie in which Akshay Kumar plays the role of a psychiatrist and solves the mystery of a house. Songs to dialogues, the movie still makes it to contemporary pop-culture references.
De Dana Dan is a comedy-packed movie. Its story revolves around two penniless friends desperate for money to marry their love of life.
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is another iconic movie of Akki you cannot miss.
Singh is King's movie revolves around Happy Singh, who faces lots of misfortune and eventually becomes king of the underworld.
Welcome is one of the most iconic movies of Akshay Kumar. From the twists and confusions at every corner, it will get you laughing hard! The dialogues are so popular that the movies still lives in memes!
Bhagam Bhag is slightly underrated comedy movie to your list. This movie revolves around a drama troupe who falls in trouble when framed for a murder case.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shah Rukh Khan's Top 8 Action Movies to Watch Before Jawan