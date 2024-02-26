Top 10 Doctor-Themed K-Drama Series To Watch
The Doctors- Growing up with a childhood full of struggle, Yoo Hye Jung acts cold and violently towards people. When Hong Ji Hong suddenly walks into her life, her whole world begins to change.
Life- A medical drama about power struggles and human stories that take place in a university hospital.
Hospital Ship- A group of youthful doctors provide medical treatment to small islands using a ship that serves as a hospital. Nonetheless, they need to put aside their individual personalities in order to efficiently care for their patients.
Hospital Playlist- Five doctors who have been friends since their undergraduate days remain close and share a passion for music while working together at the hospital.
Heart Surgeon- Three physicians must confront their personal challenges while striving to succeed in a hospital's thoracic surgery department.
Ghost Doctor- After experiencing a tragic accident, the soul of a skilled surgeon finds refuge in the body of a clever resident. Despite their differences, they decide to collaborate.
Good Doctor- A man with autism and exceptional abilities aims to pursue a career as a pediatrician despite facing discrimination from society. He perseveres and utilizes his unique talents to make his dreams a reality.
Dr Romantic- A highly esteemed surgeon reappears after a mysterious absence to offer his expertise at a prominent hospital. It is there that he encounters Seo Woo Jin and Cha Eun Jae, two students in need of extensive training.
Doctor Strange- During his childhood, Park Hoon and his father are taken captive and compelled to reside in North Korea. Despite becoming a talented medical student, he escapes to South Korea after his lover is captured and his father passes away.
D Day- When a devastating earthquake hits Seoul, a team of regular doctors and rescue workers face challenges as they work to rescue and treat the victims.
Doctor John- An exceptionally skilled anesthesiologist, who is unable to experience pain, upholds his moral and ethical principles as he attends to a diverse range of patients and addresses various medical challenges.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Jyotika Movies Guaranteed to Leave You Mesmerized