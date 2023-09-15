Top 10 Doordarshan Serials Of All Time- In Pics
1. Mahabharat (1988–1990)- This was the first of its kind mythological TV series that hooked many to the TV. There are a total of 94 episodes.
2. Ramayan (1987–1988)- An adaptation of the ancient epic, in which the exiled Prince Rama and his brother Laxman set out to save Rama's wife, Sita, who has been kidnapped by the demon king of Lanka Ravana.
3. Shaktimaan (1997-2005)- Being one of the initial TV series centered around a Super Hero in India, it stood out due to its unique approach.
4. Shree Krishna (1993-1997)- Shree Krishna, a mythological show based on the life of Lord Krishna, is an essential part of the 90s Hindi serials.
5. Tehkikaat (1994 – 1995)- In each episode of the mini Crime drama series, Gopichand and Sam D’Silva, two private detectives, solve a fresh criminal case.
6. Dekh Bhai Dekh (1993-1994)- Unlike most shows that focused on Saas Bahu drama, this particular show showcased the advantages of living in a joint family.
7. Captain Vyom (1998-1999)- Life in 2123 will be showcased in the first TV series, where humans conquer the solar system and set up space stations on various planets.
8. Fauji TV Series (1989)- For it to become a highly viewed television program, the presence of the ultimate romantic actor was none other than SRK is necessary.
9. Shriman Shrimati (1994 – 1997)- One of the well-known Hindi sitcoms from the 90s, this show was included in the Doordarshan Serials List. Taking inspiration from the English TV series "Love thy Neighbour,"
10. Tu Tu Main Main (1994 – 2000)- The focus of this well-known sitcom centered on the witty exchanges between a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law.
