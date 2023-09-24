Top 10 Famous Daughters of Bollywood Celebrities

24 Sep, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Alia Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan

Ananya Panday is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and Nikhil Nanda

Nysa Devgan is the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Palak Tiwari is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari - Raja Chaudhary

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Sonakshi Sinha is the daughter of Shatrughan Sinha - Poonam Sinha

