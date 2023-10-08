Top 10 Famous Quotes by BTS Jimin
"Never give up on a dream that you’ve been chasing almost your whole life."
"Go on your own path even if you live for a day."
"I thought the phrase ‘Love Yourself’ would mean extra special to people who are harsh on themselves."
"There is beauty in everything, just that not everyone sees it."
"I was born suddenly in order to meet all of you. So please love me a lot."
"I finally realized, so I love me, not so perfect but so beautiful. I’m the one I should love."
"Even if I am a little hurt, it's okay."
"No matter how hard it is right now, think of what the result will make you feel."
"I feel that we are only running forward without rest. I hope that we can find time to relax and smile a bit more."
"Don't give up on yourself. Take care of yourself and take control of your life"
