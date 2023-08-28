Top 10 Fashion Designers In India

Sabyasachi Mukherjee: He is famous for his elegant bridal collection. He is also the sole designer who has been invited to showcase his collection at the Milan Fashion Week.
Manish Malhotra: He has done a fantastic job in styling the big games of Bollywood such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor.
Anita Dongre: She specializes in creating traditional attire with a modern approach and has been awarded the ‘Excellence in Fashion Design’.
Tarun Tahiliani: He rose to fame with his excellent idea of combining the traditional Indian heritage with European styles. He is well known for his remarkable collection of bridal trousseaus.
Abu Jani–Sandeep Khosla: They are famous for their blend of traditional designs with a contemporary touch. They also redefined the chikan and zardozi art and made it popular.
Anamika Khanna: She was the first Indian woman who showcased her collections at the Paris Fashion Week and is best known for revolutionizing the Indian style.
Masaba Gupta: She is famous for designing quirky fusion wear and was also featured on the Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2017.
Neeta Lulla: She has served as a costume designer for Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit in Devdas movie and was awarded the Best Costume Designer.
Ritu Kumar: She has also made her mark by designing wardrobes for the contestants participating in Miss Universe and Miss World.
Shilpa Reddy: She is popular for fusing contemporary and traditional designs to create fashionable masterpieces. She is the sole Indian designer to showcase her collection at the J Autumn Show in 2014.