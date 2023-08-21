Crunchyroll: Free anime OTT platform in India having some of the most popular anime titles.
21 Aug, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Disney+ Hotstar: Free online movies and OTT content needs.
Goku TV: Free movie streaming service in India.
MX Player: For Bollywood movies, Hindi web series, and TV shows.
Sony Liv: Sports, TV shows, originals, movies, music, international shows, and kids' content.
Star Sports Live: Available for free on the app store or on their website.
Tubi TV: A website to watch movies, especially from horror, Sci-fi, comedy, or drama genre.
TVF Play: OTT platform for original web series and TV shows.
Voot: A mobile-first video streaming app having over 25,000 movies and TV shows.
Zee5: More than 1500 movies and popular old TV shows available for free.
