Top 10 Funniest Movies Of All Time

Hera Pheri- Three unemployed guys search for solutions to all of their financial issues. However, will they know what to do with their opportunity when it comes?
3 Idiots- Two pals are looking for a long-lost friend. They reflect back to their time in college and remember their friend and their crazy wiggles that led them to be labelled as "idiots" by the rest of the world.
Welcome- This comedy movie is based on a lovely woman who wins over a man's heart, but he later learns that her brothers are gangsters.
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S- Gangster Munna Bhai decides to pursue his father's goal of becoming a physician. He enrols in a medical school with the help of his devoted sidekick Circuit.
Golmaal- Four wanted felons to take up residence in a cottage owned by a blind couple.
Bhool Bhulaiya- Despite being warned about spirits, an NRI and his wife decide to stay in his ancestral home. He soon consults with a psychiatrist to assist in solving the riddle after a series of strange events.
Badhaai Do- The story revolves around Shardul Thakur whose unstable girlfriend moves in with them, and their marriage of convenience to Suman Singh takes a wild turn.
Good Newwz- After several failed attempts at conceiving a baby naturally, both couples opt for IVF. As they await the good news, the doctors share the news of the sperm mix-up.
Govinda Naam Mera
No Entry- Kishan and Sunny's life is disrupted after their womanizing friend Prem hooks them up with a hooker named Bobby, which results in an endless web of confusion.